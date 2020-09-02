Melania Trump Used Private Email Accounts in White House Every Day, Admits Her Ex-Adviser
‘TOTAL HYPOCRISY’
First lady Melania Trump used private email accounts several times a day while in the White House, her former top adviser and friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has said. In an interview with The Washington Post, Wolkoff accused Melania of using a private Trump Organization email account, another account from the MelaniaTrump.com domain, as well as messaging apps iMessage and Signal. Messages seen by the Post reportedly contain discussions about government hires and contracts, itineraries for the president and first lady during foreign trips, and finances for the presidential inauguration. “Melania and I both didn’t use White House emails,” Wolkoff told the Post. She showed the newspaper “emoji-laden texts” from the first lady and said she has audio recordings of their conversations. First ladies are not employed by the government, but Richard Painter, the chief White House ethics lawyer for George W. Bush, said: “It’s total hypocrisy... They got elected acting as if Hillary Clinton ought to be in jail for using the wrong email.”