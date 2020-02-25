Melania Visits ‘Happiness Class’ in India After Spending a Whole Day With Donald

Read it at The New York Times
Well, she has been on a trip with a husband for more than 24 hours now. First lady Melania Trump has reportedly paid a visit to a government school in the Indian capital of Delhi that teaches a special “happiness class.” The New York Times reports Melania visited the school while her husband carried out talks with the Indian prime minister in the city. She reportedly watched children at the school play, do yoga, and perform a bhangra dance as part of its unique “happiness curriculum.” Melania said: “It is very inspiring to me that the students here begin each day (with) mindfulness... I cannot think of a better way for all of us to start our day.” The Trumps will leave India following a state dinner on Tuesday night.