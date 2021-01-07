CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Melania Trump’s Chief of Staff Resigns After Capitol Riot
GOING, GOING...
Read it at CNN
First lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, resigned Wednesday after the violent insurrection in the U.S. Capitol. Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building after he gave a speech urging them to “stop the steal” and repeating his repeatedly debunked claims of a rigged election. He expressed support for them in tweets later in the day. Grisham, who joined the Trump campaign in 2015, had served as White House press secretary and communications director before rejoining the first lady’s team in April 2020. Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president in 14 days, making Grisham’s resignation largely a symbolic one.