Melania’s Fluffer Pledges Rapid Comeback After Light Workload Exposed

Melania Trump’s top adviser has teased a “very eye-catching” event by the presidential spouse, after the Daily Beast chronicled the first lady’s infrequent public appearances.

Marc Beckman, appearing on One America News Network, said the occasion will take place next week in the capital. Besides saying it was related to “culture,” he gave no details.

“This first lady has been a first lady of firsts: two pieces of legislation—one that we hope the Senate passes—an executive order, five reunifications, all kinds of bold movements internationally, Fostering the Future Together with 50 states, the United Nations,” Beckman began.

It has been confirmed that Donald Trump and Melania sleep in separate bedrooms in the White House. Kylie Cooper/Reuters

“Now what we’re looking to do this coming week, the latter part of next week in Washington, D.C., is a plop-down on culture like you’ve never seen before,” Beckman said, in what was apparently meant as a positive development. “And it’s going to be really exciting. No first lady has done anything like this, and, again, she’ll be breaking ground in Washington, D.C., next week... It’s going to be very eye-catching. The whole world will see it.”

DMA United, Beckman’s advertising agency, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the first lady’s office.

Beckman co-produced the poorly reviewed documentary about Trump. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton attend a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, in November 2023. EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Beckman’s announcement comes three days after a Daily Beast tally showed that Trump, 56, has had a light workload this year. Through July, she made just 38 public appearances, for an average of one every six days—and that includes the simple act of being photographed.

Additionally, Trump’s public speeches since her husband was inaugurated last January have been relatively few. According to the University of California, Santa Barbara’s tracker, she has given 29 speeches in that span. By contrast, Michelle Obama made 130 speeches over the same period.

Trump’s speech count is even dwarfed by Jill Biden, who was simultaneously an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College. Biden made 43 speeches in that 18-month period.

One of Trump’s memorable speeches took place at the White House in April, when she denied having any sort of relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the dead sex offender who used to pal around with her future husband.

Trump was last spotted in public over three weeks ago on July 19. On that day, she accompanied her husband and their son, Barron, to the World Cup Final in New Jersey.