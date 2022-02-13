Melania Trump’s High Tea Charity Under Probe in Florida
BE BEST
An “exclusive high tea” planned by former First Lady Melania Trump for charity is under investigation after a New York Times report. As the paper noted this weekend, the Florida fundraiser is being held for a charity that isn’t registered in the state. The tea is meant to raise money for Fostering the Future, apparently a charity initiative of Be Best, Trump’s anti-bully campaign launched while she was still First Lady. Tickets—which are going for as high as $50,000—are meant to help support computer science scholarships for young people in foster care. Officials are pursuing an “inquiry” into the event, as the charity doesn’t seem to be registered in Florida. Trump responded after the report published, calling the story “dishonest reporting” by “corrupt media.” Trump said paperwork for the charity is “in the works.”