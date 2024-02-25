Melania’s ‘I Don’t Care’ Jacket Was Message to Ivanka, New Book Says

A new book reports that Melania Trump was sending a message to her stepdaughter Ivanka when she wore a jacket emblazoned with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” At the time, the first lady and the first daughter were locked in a battle for press coverage, former Trump administration officials told author Kate Rogers, according to the New York Post, which cited a sneak peek of the book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden. Melania reportedly resented Ivanka’s efforts to supplant her role and take over the White House’s East Wing so it could be “geared to serving the entire First Family, not just the First Lady,” Rogers wrote. “She was aware that her husband had suggested that his eldest daughter would be helping to share the responsibilities of being First Lady, and this was not a development that pleased her.”
