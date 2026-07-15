Melania’s Top Aide Mocked Over Wild Claim in TV Interview

Melania Trump’s top aide has been ridiculed after calling the president’s wife “the most consequential first lady in the history of our nation.”

Marc Beckman, officially the “exclusive senior adviser” to Melania, and also the CEO of an advertising agency, made the wild claim during a live Newsmax interview on Tuesday, and mockery quickly ensued. “F---in HILARIOUS,” came one response.

But Beckman seemed deadly serious, citing the Slovenian-born ex-model’s work with “kids all over the place,” and her apparent influence on the peace process between Ukraine and Russia.

Beckman during the Newsmax interview. Newsmax

He even appeared to suggest that Melania, 56, has done more than NATO and “all of the world leaders” to reunify children split from their families because of the ongoing war.

“If you look at everything that NATO has done, all of the world leaders, what more substantive has occurred?” he argued.

NATO is a military alliance focused on collective defense and support for Ukraine. It has never been tasked with negotiating the return of children. Many organizations have stepped in to facilitate the return of war-torn kids, but the Ukrainian government takes the prize that Beckman is trying to bestow upon Melania. Its “Bring Kids Back UA” initiative has facilitated the return of nearly 2,400 children since its launch. That is by far the largest publicly reported total, and much more than the 26 the first lady is credited with.

Beckman’s spin did not go unnoticed. “As you watch this remember someone thought this made sense to say out loud and on television…” former Joe Biden press secretary Jen Psaki said on X, sharing the baffling video.

Jen Psaki was not impressed. Jen Psaki/X

Andy Ostroy, a writer, added, “Tell us you’re in a cult without actually saying it…”

“F---in HILARIOUS,” Malcom Nance, a national security expert, posted.

“He apparently has no clue what consequential means,” Chris Jackson, a political strategist, posted.

“Wow, he actually said this with a straight face!” Norman Ornstein, contributing editor at The Atlantic, said.

Melania Trump’s record as first lady is more modest than that of many of her predecessors. Her signature “Be Best” campaign focused on children’s well-being, online safety, and opioid awareness, but it was largely an awareness initiative rather than a driver of policy change. Her biggest legislative success came years later when she publicly championed the bipartisan TAKE IT DOWN Act, targeting non-consensual intimate images and AI-generated deepfakes.

Marc Beckman, right, pictured with the controversial director of “Melania,” Brett Ratner. Variety via Getty Images

Even so, historians generally don’t rank her alongside first ladies such as Eleanor Roosevelt, who helped draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Lady Bird Johnson, whose advocacy helped spur the Highway Beautification Act, or Michelle Obama, whose Let’s Move! campaign influenced federal nutrition policy.

Beckman’s comments largely focused on the first lady’s apparent reunification work, which included her sending a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin last year to demand the release of child prisoners. According to the White House, Melania personally led back-channel efforts with Russian and Ukrainian officials to reunite children who had been separated from their families during the war. By April 2026, the White House said she had facilitated four rounds of reunifications, with at least 26 children returned to their families.