First lady Melania Trump has not been seen in exactly one month, marking one of the longest stretches that she has been absent from the public eye in her husband’s second term.

Melania, 56, was last seen at her husband President Donald Trump’s side as they attended the FIFA World Cup Final in New Jersey on July 19, one month ago. She has not been seen in public since that outing, a Daily Beast analysis can reveal.

So far, she has been seen in public on just 38 days this year. The first lady has shown her face at an average rate of once every six days in 2026.

Melania was seen only twice in July, and has not been seen at all in August. Evan Vucci/Reuters

In the last month, there have been several high-profile events that she did not attend with her husband. She did not accompany him to the dignified transfer of U.S. soldiers killed by Iran on July 22, nor the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner on July 24. She also did not attend the funeral for Sen. Lindsey Graham on July 28.

In August, she did not appear to accompany her husband to any of his leisure activities either, including his back-to-back weekends spent golfing at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.

Her absence in the last four weeks comes as the Daily Beast’s analysis has additionally found that her public appearances have shrunk significantly this summer. She appeared in public just five times in June and July, two of which were to attend sporting events, which works out to one appearance approximately every 12 days.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the first lady’s prolonged absence.

During this same timeframe in their husbands’ terms, first ladies Jill Biden and Michelle Obama were both seen several times in public.

During the same period in 2014, Michelle Obama—who, like Melania, was a year into her husband’s second term—was spotted publicly 11 times over the course of the month. She delivered two speeches and was photographed several times coming and going from the White House.

She was also pictured on the Obamas’ annual family vacation in Martha’s Vineyard, leaving a restaurant as well as riding a bike with her husband and daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Michelle Obama was spotted publicly 11 times during the same time period in 2014. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jill Biden was seen in public four times in this time frame in 2022, when she was spotted riding her bike in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. She was also spotted traveling to and from Washington, and at an event at the White House in which she welcomed the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

At the same time, Jill was also working as an English teacher at Northern Virginia Community College.

First lady Jill Biden managed to fit in appearances while working as an English teacher at Northern Virginia Community College. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This time last year, Melania was also noticeably absent. She made no public appearances in the entire month of August and was not spotted at all between July 13 and Sept. 4.

Even with her lighter schedule than her predecessors, Melania is somehow more active in 2026 than she was in 2025. She appeared in public just 47 times in 2025 after the president’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Her absence marks a stunning contrast to her presence during Trump’s first term. Then, Melania was a much more present figure, appearing publicly on more than 140 days during the first 180 days of his presidency.