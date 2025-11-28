Melania Unveils New White House Grift in Weird Trailer

First Lady Melania Trump has launched a new production company ahead of the release of her documentary—with an eyebrow-raising name.

She unveiled her new production company, called “Muse,” in a Friday morning tweet of a 10-second video, which came weeks before the theatrical release on January 30 of Melania.

Amazon MGM Studios splurged $40 million for the exclusive rights to the film, which it says will give an “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” at her life.

Muse Films is the latest in a long line of Trump family businesses which closely tie in to Donald Trump’s official status.

The name appears to have been carefully chosen. During her husband Donald Trump’s first presidential term, CNN reported that the Secret Service codename for Melania, a former model, was “Muse.”

PRESENTING: MUSE FILMS

My new production company.



MELANIA, the film, exclusively in theaters worldwide on January 30th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/JgdG1vnOrC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 28, 2025

A launch trailer posted by the first lady on X reveals the nascent company’s branding. With a black background and a large “M,” it evokes decades past and a legacy-studio feel, complete with an ominous drum roll to round out the 10-second clip.

It is not clear if the studio will work on other projects, beyond the documentary about the first lady.

Using a Secret Service codename for a commercial project is a new frontier even for the Trumps. The protective agency gives presidential and vice-presidential candidates codenames which reflect something of their persona—her husband’s is “Mogul”—then use the same initial letter for the rest of the family. Joe Biden, for example, was “Celtic,” while Jill Biden then became “Capri”; George H.W. Bush was “Timberwolf” and his son George W. was first “Tumbler,” then as a presidential candidate upgraded to “Trailblazer.”

And while using her codename for commercial purposes is without precedent, so too is the documentary itself. First ladies have been part of TV productions since Jacqueline Kennedy showed the White House interior but none have ever made money from them. Melania reportedly pitched the idea of to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his then-fiancée Lauren Sanchez during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago after her husband’s second election victory.

Two weeks later, Amazon made its largest-ever offer for a documentary of any type and production became shortly after that, in December 2024. There was widespread cynicism about the company’s motivation for signing up a Melania documentary for a record-breaking sum.

A spokesperson for Amazon told The Wall Street Journal at the time, “We licensed the upcoming Melania Trump documentary film and series for one reason and one reason only—because we think customers are going to love it.”

Amazon has been kind to the president and his family since he returned to power. In March, Amazon’s Prime Video announced it was bringing back Trump’s reality show The Apprentice.

“I look forward to watching this show myself,” the president said in a release. “Such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”

Melania is reported to be in line for a huge chunk of Amazon's purchase outlay. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Bezos’ Blue Origin space company was awarded a $2.3 billion contract by the United States Space Force in April.

According to The Journal, Melania is expected to get 70 percent of Amazon’s outlay for the new film, which is also due to be accompanied by a docuseries.

It is directed by Brett Ratner, who received a string of sexual misconduct allegations from women in Hollywood in 2017. Prospective buyers of the project were told that Ratner came with it, The Journal reports. It is not known how he became involved.

Speaking previously about what the film will include, Trump told Fox News it will look at her “day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have.

“It’s day to day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the First Lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need.”

The Trump family is adept at diversifying its business interests. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

It is also not clear what this means for Muse Films, which already exists. Based in Latvia, it helps retailers list their goods on Amazon through videography and photography services.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, its Co-founder Reinis Kaulins said, “We’re not connected to Melania Trump in any way, but it`s somewhat incredible, that both of our companies have some kind of connection to Amazon.”

The Trump family is well-versed in the world of side businesses and projects that capitalize on their recognizable name.

The Trump Organization manages a vast list of golf courses, hotels, cryptocurrencies, mugs, t-shirts, hats and much more, stamped with the family name.

Crypto token World Liberty Financial, which was launched during the presidential election, started publicly trading in September with a value reported by the BBC to be $5 billion.