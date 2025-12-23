Cheat Sheet
1

Melania Vanity Documentary Lands Perfect Premiere Location

TRUMP BY TRUMP
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 12.23.25 12:00AM EST 
US First Lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 11, 2025.
US First Lady Melania Trump looks on as President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the Congressional Ball in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 11, 2025. ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Melania, Amazon’s $40 million Melania Trump vanity documentary, has found the perfect location for its red carpet premiere. The project will be launched at the newly-rebranded The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While no date for the MAGA movie extravaganza has been set, the documentary will hit cinemas worldwide on Jan. 30, 2026, before streaming on Amazon Prime. The Daily Beast has contacted Amazon for comment. A trailer for the documentary was released last week, leading to fawning comments from MAGA players, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who posted on X, “I am so excited for this!” In a statement released by Amazon, Melania said the documentary is “a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.” In unfortunate timing, the documentary’s director, Brett Ratner, appeared in the latest release of photos from the Epstein files. He was photographed with the late French model agent and Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel. The late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said in a lawsuit that she had sex with Brunel as a minor on several occasions. Rush Hour director Ratner’s own Hollywood career stalled after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ratner has denied the claims. After the release of the trailer, The View co-host Joy Behar quipped that Ratner was the perfect choice for the documentary: “If he had somebody direct it who didn’t have a record in some kind of sexual assault, I would be surprised,” she said. “I mean, this tracks.”

2
James Cameron Blasts Amy Poehler Joke That Went ‘Too Far’
NOT LAUGHING
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 12.22.25 5:32PM EST 
Published 12.22.25 4:05PM EST 

James Cameron did not take kindly to Amy Poehler’s “ignorant dig” about his former marriage at the 2013 Golden Globes. Poehler was co-hosting the awards show that year when she quipped about Kathryn Bigelow (who was married to the director from 1989 to 1991) from the stage, “When it comes to torture, I trust the lady who spent three years married to James Cameron.” Variety reported Monday that Cameron found the jab offensive. “Amy Poehler’s remark was an ignorant dig, at an event which is supposed to be a celebration of cinema and filmmakers, not a roast,” he said, adding, “I’m pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far.” Poehler told The Huffington Post that year that ​​30 Rock writer Sam Means wrote that particular joke. She also expressed zero remorse about the quip despite the shocked audience reaction at the time. “There was nothing in that moment that we walked away from feeling bad about,” she added. Cameron told The New York Times, “The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work.”

Read it at Variety

3
‘Big Brother’ Star, 35, in Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrests
THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 12.22.25 10:01PM EST 
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 11: TV personality Mickey Lee attends Power Plays & Cocktails: A Big Brother Watch Party at Holiday Bar on September 11, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Getty Images

A Big Brother Season 27 contestant is in critical condition after “a series” of cardiac arrests. Mickey Lee, 35, is in critical but stable condition in the ICU after she “recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests,” according to a GoFundMe page. “She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging,” the page reads. “This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.” Lee finished in 10th place on the latest season of the CBS reality show, which concluded in September. The GoFundMe page states that the money will go toward medical expenses not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, rehab and recovery support, as well as travel and lodging for her family. “Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most,” it reads.

Read it at People

4
Kansas City Chiefs Moving State in New Stadium Deal
MOVING ON
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 12.22.25 4:46PM EST 
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs may move to the other side of Kansas City in a new stadium deal. Kansas City Star/TNS

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving from the Missouri side of Kansas City to the Kansas side after lawmakers approved a new stadium deal. The state’s Legislative Coordinating Council voted unanimously Monday to allow for state tax and revenue bonds, or STAR bonds, to cover up to 70% of the cost for a new stadium to replace the aging, but beloved Arrowhead Stadium. “An agreement has been reached that includes a new domed stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs to be built and opened for Chiefs Kingdom by 2031 in Wyandotte County,” the team said in an announcement. Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced her support of the plan Monday. The move represents a significant setback to Missouri state lawmakers and GOP Gov. Mike Kehoe, both of whom had been working on a way to keep the Chiefs in the state. The Chiefs are the second NFL team to leave Missouri in recent years after the Rams moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016. The Rams’ move out of the Show Me State was done in part because of the team’s inability to secure funding for a new stadium.

Read it at ESPN

5
‘Call of Duty’ Architect, 55, Dies in Car Crash
TRAGIC CRASH
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.22.25 4:22PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 11: Vince Zampella attends The Game Awards 2025 at the Peacock Theater on December 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Frank Micelotta/cott Kirkland/Frank Micelotta/The Game Awards via Getty Images

Video game developer Vince Zampella, 55—the founder of the company behind Call of Duty—was killed Sunday in a crash on Southern California’s Angeles Crest Highway, a local NBC affiliate reported. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a single-car crash was reported at 12:45 p.m. when a Ferrari veered off the road and hit a concrete barrier. A passenger was ejected, while the driver remained trapped as the car caught fire. Both the driver and the passenger died, the CHP said. Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward in 2002, the studio behind Call of Duty, and later helped launch Academy Award–winning Respawn Entertainment in 2010, known for games like Titanfall. Respawn Entertainment was acquired in 2017 by video game giant Electronic Arts (EA), under whose leadership the studio released titles including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Apex Legends. In 2021, Zampella was put in charge of the Battlefield franchise, which is published by EA. The Daily Beast has contacted the CHP and EA for further comment regarding Zampella’s death.

Read it at The New York Post

6
European Country Raises Its Reservist Age to 65
JUST IN CASE
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Updated 12.22.25 3:50PM EST 
Published 12.22.25 3:44PM EST 
Finnish forces
Finland joined NATO in 2023 in response to Russia's war in Ukraine. HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

Finland said Monday it would increase its military reservist age limit from 60 to 65 in the new year. The country, which shares an 830-mile border with Russia, cited increasing its military preparedness against any potential threat from the country. Finland’s reserve currently has 900,000 citizens and 280,000 soldiers. The change means the revervists “will be around one million” in size by 2031, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said in a statement. “This and our other measures to bolster our defence signal that Finland ensures its security now and in the future,” Hakkanen said. The change will go into effect Jan. 1. Military service is compulsory for Finnish men upon turning 18. Service remains voluntary for women. Finland joined NATO in April 2023, a year after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

Read it at Barron's

7
‘The Wire’ Star’s Wife Speaks Out After His Death at 46
TOUCHING TRIBUTE
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 12.22.25 3:35PM EST 
James Ransone
James Ransone died last week. D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

James Ransone’s wife, Jamie McPhee, has issued an emotional statement addressing her husband’s death. The LA County Medical Examiner’s office said Ransone, 46, died by suicide last week. He is survived by his wife and two children. “I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” McPhee wrote on Instagram. “You told me - I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me - and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts - you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.” Ransome played roles in several movies and TV shows, including The Wire, It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone, and Black Phone 2. A GoFundMe page set up for McPhee and their two children has already raised over $110,000. The page refers to Ransone as a “beloved husband, father, and friend,” who “was funny, magnetic, brilliant, and endlessly alive.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

Read it at People

8
Legendary Singer, 82, Reveals Shock Cancer Diagnosis
SOMEWHERE DOWN THE ROAD
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 12.22.25 1:30PM EST 
Published 12.22.25 1:29PM EST 
Barry Manilow
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Legendary entertainer Barry Manilow, 82, has confirmed he has lung cancer. Medical imaging performed during a recent run of concerts in Las Vegas identified the growth in his left lung at an early stage. Doctors believe the illness has not spread, and Manilow is scheduled to soon have it excised. In a message to followers on Instagram, the “Copacabana” singer described it as “pure luck” that it was found early stressing he does not presently believe he will have undergo chemotherapy or radiation treatment. Manilow has postponed several arena concerts planned for January, though he intends to return for shows scheduled in February, according to organizers. “The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule January arena concerts,” he wrote. “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.” He ended with best wishes to fans and a note that “if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!”

Read it at Daily Mail

9
Fiery Passenger Jet Plummets ‘Nose First’ Nearly 30,000 Feet
BUMPY RIDE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 12.22.25 11:48AM EST 
Airbus A220-300 Air France aircraft identification code F-HPNS. Planes at Leonardo Da Vinci international airport in Fiumicino. Fiumicino (Italy), August 10st, 2025
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

A commercial flight over France was forced into an emergency diversion after passengers said the aircraft plunged dramatically following a loud bang midair, sparking panic in the cabin. The incident occurred aboard Air France flight AF 7562 from Paris to Ajaccio, according to passenger accounts. About 30 minutes after takeoff, travelers said they heard an explosion-like noise aboard the Airbus A320. Christelle, who was traveling with her daughter, told RTL she saw fire on the 14-year-old plane’s wing. “It was in flames,” she said, adding that the aircraft appeared to “plummet” as warning lights flashed throughout the cabin. “The buttons, everything was lighting up, everything was flashing. There was a man who grabbed his children because they thought we were going to crash,” Christelle said. Another passenger, Joelle, said she feared the worst. “I thought we were going to be smashed to pieces,” she said, according to Le Parisien. “I grabbed the phone to call my daughter, I said, ‘I’m going to die, I’m going to die.’” Flight tracking data cited by Le Parisien shows the plane descended from about 34,000 feet to roughly 5,000 feet in around 10 minutes. Passengers said the captain told them the aircraft’s left engine “stopped working mid-flight,” while Air France described the incident as an “engine failure.”

Read it at Mail Online

10
Top Putin General Killed in Moscow Car Bomb Blast
OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 12.22.25 12:30PM EST 
Published 12.22.25 10:43AM EST 
Scene of car explosion
Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation

Another of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top generals has been assassinated, after a bomb exploded under his car, local authorities report. The country’s top crime investigation agency, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, believes Ukraine could be behind Monday’s blast, potentially making it the latest home soil assassination in a long list since the war began. Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, who was head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff and a veteran of the wars in Chechnya and Syria, died from his injuries in the explosion in Moscow. “Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of inquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services,” RIC spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been informed of the situation, according to the Russian defense ministry via the Associated Press. The assassination comes little over a year after the death of the military’s chief of nuclear, biological, and chemical protection forces, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, who was killed by a bomb hidden in an e-scooter. Ukraine later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Read it at Associated Press

