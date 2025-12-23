Melania Vanity Documentary Lands Perfect Premiere Location
Melania, Amazon’s $40 million Melania Trump vanity documentary, has found the perfect location for its red carpet premiere. The project will be launched at the newly-rebranded The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While no date for the MAGA movie extravaganza has been set, the documentary will hit cinemas worldwide on Jan. 30, 2026, before streaming on Amazon Prime. The Daily Beast has contacted Amazon for comment. A trailer for the documentary was released last week, leading to fawning comments from MAGA players, including White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who posted on X, “I am so excited for this!” In a statement released by Amazon, Melania said the documentary is “a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.” In unfortunate timing, the documentary’s director, Brett Ratner, appeared in the latest release of photos from the Epstein files. He was photographed with the late French model agent and Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel. The late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre said in a lawsuit that she had sex with Brunel as a minor on several occasions. Rush Hour director Ratner’s own Hollywood career stalled after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ratner has denied the claims. After the release of the trailer, The View co-host Joy Behar quipped that Ratner was the perfect choice for the documentary: “If he had somebody direct it who didn’t have a record in some kind of sexual assault, I would be surprised,” she said. “I mean, this tracks.”