Melania Was ‘Annoyed’ by Mar-a-Lago Raid—but Didn’t Care as Much as Trump, Report Says
MUM’S THE WORD
After the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Aug. 8, he was much more upset about agents rummaging through Melania Trump’s clothing and personal items than she was, according to five anonymous sources who spoke to CNN. “She cared, but not like he cared,” a source said. “It annoyed her,” another said, adding that she was more upset about the invasion of privacy as feds sifted through her bedroom, closets, and her bathroom—not the investigation that caused the search or what this will mean for her husband. She’s remained rather silent about the search on Twitter, and instead, has mostly tweeted about a new passion: NFTs. Using her Twitter platform of 2 million followers and an “office” account with 124,000 followers, Trump has promoted NFTs created and sold by USA Memorabilia. “It’s weird,” a former Trump adviser told CNN. “To be so blatant about making money from USA-themed collectibles.”