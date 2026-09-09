Melania’s Camp Breaks Silence on Trump’s Devoted Female Aide

Melania Trump’s top spokesman, Marc Beckman, has revealed his feelings about the president’s most beloved aide.

The first lady’s office, which had stayed quiet on the questions swirling around Trump White House aide Natalie Harp, has now, through Beckman, said the media should instead focus on “accomplishments” from Melania’s “Be Best” initiative.

“The mainstream media… they’re endlessly obsessed with garbage tabloid gossip about Natalie Harp, who, by the way, is a loyal, hard-working White House aide to president Turmp—a cancer survivor—who POTUS helped get off labeled treatment for and saved her life. I mean, what do you make of that?” MAGA host Stella Escobedo proclaimed.

“The liberal media is ridiculous,” Beckman began. “They don’t know anything about the first lady’s personal and private life. They don’t even take the time to put us on air to cover these incredible achievements that our first lady has accomplished.”

Melania Trump's “exclusive senior advisor” Marc Beckman has broken his silence on Natalie Harp. Stella News/X

“What they need to do is look in the mirror because they’re all attacking this hardworking, very talented, very intelligent person in Natalie Harp,” he said, adding that the media is “obsessed with the gossip with the first family. And I can tell you firsthand that it’s time for them to become journalists and stop looking at the gossip.”

“I—Yeah. I mean, it’s nonstop. There’s nothing wrong with their relationship. Like get over it,” Escobedo responded.

“No, it’s absolutely ridiculous, and the media doesn’t know about the first lady’s private life. Period. The media doesn’t know about the first family’s private life. Period. And what they do is they harp on these issues of gossip rather than going ahead and covering the substantial achievements of this first lady,” Beckman complained.

Melania often leaves her husband riding solo as she is rarely seen in public with him. Tierney L. Cross/REUTERS

To Beckman’s point, Melania, 56, is shockingly private as compared to other first ladies.

She has been seen in public on slightly more than 40 days this year, as she regularly skips high-profile events and sends her husband, President Donald Trump, to attend solo.

Melania also does not appear to accompany her husband to his summer weekends spent golfing at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.

Melenia was last seen at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C. Doug Mills/via REUTERS

But Harp, 35, has been spotted golfing by the president’s side for several weekends this summer. Harp even opted to spend her 35th birthday, which fell on a Saturday, golfing with Trump.

Harp is a former right-wing television anchor who makes $150,000 annually—not to mention the $45,000 bonus Trump reportedly gave her—working in Trump’s White House. She is always at his side on the White House property, accompanying him to Oval Office meetings.

Her estranged brother Preston has accused her of having an “unhealthy” relationship with Trump, as she is known for leaving the president fawning letters, two of which the Daily Beast published in full last month.

Harp is always at the president's side. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“You are all that matters to me,” Harp wrote to Trump, also thanking him for being her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”

The letters are believed to have been written during, or just after, a trip she took with Trump to his courses in Scotland and Ireland in 2023.

In them, she expresses embarrassment about seemingly walking the course and running after him; an anecdote backed by photos taken during the trip that showed Harp sprinting uphill to keep up with his moving golf cart.

She shared with Trump that she was letting other people’s remarks upset her on the trip, “not because I care what other people think, but because I see myself being lowered in your eyes and good opinion. That is the fear you see, because I never want to bring you anything but joy.”