Australian Police Nab ‘Most Wanted’ Murder Suspect
Melbourne police arrested one of the country’s 10 most wanted murder suspects on Monday, bringing to close a two-year manhunt for the alleged killer. Jonathan Dick, 41, is alleged to have killed his brother with a sword in a busy shopping mall parking lot ambush in 2017. The BBC reports he has eluded police since that time, despite frequent sightings in and around Melbourne. He was picked up Monday after getting into a street fight with two other men and was pictured being led away from the scene covered in blood. Police had offered a $68,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.