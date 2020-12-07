Melinda Coleman of Netflix Doc ‘Audrie & Daisy’ Dies by Suicide Four Months After Daughter
TRAGEDY UPON TRAGEDY
Melinda Coleman, a subject of the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy, has died by suicide at the age of 58, four months after her daughter, Daisy Coleman, took her own life. Daisy was 14 years old when she alleged that she was raped; Audrie, the film’s other primary subject, was 15, and killed herself in 2012. Daisy spent years advocating for rape survivors, including founding the organization SafeBAE in 2015. As The Wrap notes, Melinda’s husband, Michael, and her son, Tristan, died in separate car accidents years apart.
SafeBAE has responded to Melinda’s death with a statement: “We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide,” the organization wrote. “The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face most days.”
“Melinda was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife, and talented body builder,” the statement continues. “More than anything, she loved and believed in her children... There are no words for our sadness, only that if you are struggling with trauma or depression, you are not alone. There is always help and support available. We are with you.”
A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.