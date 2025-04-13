Melinda French Gates has seemingly soured on billionaire ex-husband Bill Gates.

Melinda is gearing up to release a book, The Next Day, which chronicles the beginning of the end of their marriage in 2019. She claimed the relationship had “reached fever pitch” after the New York Times released a damning report on his connections to disgraced child sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

She wrote that the article about Epstein, whom she referred to as “evil personified” in the interview, “raised serious questions about Bill’s conduct—questions that suggested he had betrayed not only our marriage but also our values."

Although Gates has since tried to separate himself from the business dealings with Epstein, it didn’t change the outcome of his marriage.

“It was something that was necessary,” Melinda told the outlet. “If you can’t live your values out inside your most intimate relationship, it was necessary.”

When asked her thoughts about Gates claiming that their separation was his biggest regret, she responded bitterly, claiming that the two have their own lives now.

“I don’t even quite know what to make of that statement,” Melinda told the Sunday Times, “So I’m not going to comment on what he says.”

Despite the two moving on from their 2021 divorce, Gates has said his biggest regret was letting Melinda go.

“There is a certain wonderfulness to spending your entire adult life with one person because of the memories and depth of things you have done and having kids together,” he told the Sunday Times in a separate interview earlier this year. “When we got divorced, it was tough, and then she made the decision to leave the foundation—I was disappointed that she took the option to go off.”

She, however, has a different perspective on their breakup.

“He’s got his own life. I have my life now,” Melinda told the paper. “I’m very happy.”