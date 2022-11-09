Melinda Gates Reportedly Has a New Man More Than a Year After Divorce
GOOD FOR HER
After months of being footloose and fancy-free, Melinda French Gates has entered cuffing season, according to TMZ. The outlet reported Wednesday that Gates, 58, has been dating Jon Du Pre, a former Fox News correspondent, “for a few months and maybe longer.” Du Pre, 63, is now a strategic communications specialist. The pair were spotted at a Brooklyn Nets game in April, though it’s unclear how the two originally met. If confirmed, it will be Gates’ first public romance since her high-profile split from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, which was finalized last August after 27 years of marriage. Gates called the divorce “unbelievably painful” in an interview with Fortune last month, though she told CBS’ Gayle King earlier this year that she was “dipping [her] toe” back into the murky waters of the dating world. “I feel like I’m in a really good place,” she said at the time. “And I’m really, really excited about my life and about the world—the work ahead.”