Tennessee Woman Lured Teens Into Sex With Vape Pens, Cops Say

Read it at WDEF
A 38-year-old Tennessee woman has been charged with abusing at least nine teenage boys—bribing them with vape pens to have sex with her. Melissa Blair allegedly hit up the McMinn Central High School students on social media starting in April 2020. The mother of one victim told WTVC “We are devastated at this point. I cannot in words describe what it feels like to be going through what we’re going through right now. It is every emotion that you can imagine. And none of them happy.”