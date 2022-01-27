Killers of 8-Year-Old Girl in Chicago Got Subway Sandwiches Right After Her Murder, Prosecutors Say

After a Chicago teenager opened fire on a street corner Saturday afternoon, killing 8-year-old Melissa Ortega and injuring at least one other, he and his adult getaway driver grabbed sandwiches, prosecutors said on Thursday.

“They drove to a Subway to get Subway sandwiches,” Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said at a hearing. “They are seen laughing, having a good time, and then they go to a gas station to buy beverages.”

The shocking reveal came during a bond hearing for Xavier Guzman and a 16-year-old for their alleged role in the fatal Saturday afternoon shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Guzman, a 27-year-old cab driver, and the teenager are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder, for the shooting that killed Ortega and injured another.

Both defendants were denied bail on Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.