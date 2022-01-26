Two Arrested After Fatal Shooting of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega, Reports Say

Chicago authorities on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Melissa Ortega, whose horrific death after being struck by a stray bullet has shaken the city, local media reported.

The Chicago Tribune reported that a 27-year-old man and a 16-year-old were taken into custody in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. The newspaper added that a teenager was being investigated as the possible shooter, and that an older man was arrested after being stopped by police in a car that was allegedly used during the incident.

WGNN also reported on two arrests—of “a man and a juvenile”—tied in some way to the shooting of Ortega. A spokesperson for the Cook County state’s attorney’s office told The Daily Beast they “anticipate charges may be filed sometime this afternoon” in connection with the shooting, but had “no further updates at this time.”

The Chicago Police Department was set to have a press conference related to the Ortega investigation on Wednesday afternoon, a spokesperson for the family told The Daily Beast. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police say that Ortega, a third-grader at the Emiliano Zapata Academy who moved to the U.S. from Mexico about six months ago, was walking with her mother on Pulaski Road when “they heard shots and discovered the 8-year-old had been struck by gunfire” in the head. She was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than two hours later, police said.

The hail of gunfire on Chicago street was reportedly meant for a 26-year-old man, who police say was hit twice in the lower back and survived. An internal police report obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times on Monday said that the 26-year-old was a member of the Gangster Two-Six street gang—which has feuded with rival gangs Latin Saints and the Latin Kings.

The report added that surveillance video reviewed by investigators showed a man, who has not been publicly identified but seen dressed in all black, chasing the 26-year-old while unloading his weapon. Once the shots began, Ortega and her mother, Araceli Leaños, reportedly ran towards a bank for cover.

Leaños told investigators that while they were running, she felt Ortega “go limp.” In a statement obtained by The Daily Beast on Monday, the family said that Ortega was running errands with Leaños that Saturday, and had asked her mother if they could get hamburgers just prior to the shooting.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the online fundraiser waiting for money to help the Ortega family bring the little girl back to Mexico for burial had amassed almost $70,000. A family spokesperson told The Daily Beast that a private ceremony for Ortega was set to take place on Wednesday afternoon before the family traveled to Mexico next week for a funeral in Los Sauces, a small town in the Mexican state of Tabasco.

“They want to keep it private and closed to the public,” the spokesperson added about the Wednesday wake.