Mayor of Ukrainian City Melitopol Freed After Russian Kidnapping

The mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol was released on Wednesday after Russian forces kidnaped him days earlier. Mayor Ivan Fedorov is now free, according to Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba, who took to Twitter to write: “Ukraine conducted a ‘special operation’ and rescued Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov from captivity in the occupied Luhansk! Melitopol is Ukraine!” The freeing of Fedorov comes days after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the kidnapping would suggest “a new stage of terror” was on the horizon.