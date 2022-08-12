Amazon’s Top-Selling Bedding Brand Just Dropped Linen Sheets

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For a large chunk of the summer now, I have literally been sleeping on my bed with my sheets and blankets pushed to the far corner. In order to beat the heat, I am sleeping with no covers about three inches away from my fan. While I don’t expect to be bundling up over the summer, I really do enjoy having at least something to cover me as I sleep. Mellanni, Amazon’s number one bedding brand, has just launched 100% Linen Sheets that fit my needs perfectly. The sheets are made of 100% Flax Linen and are designed to better resist stains, odors, sweat and static in comparison to more traditional sheets. Furthermore, the sheets are built to reduce skin irritation for those with more sensitive skin. Obviously, the biggest benefit of the sheets is their breathability. With a light linen feel, the sheets are perfect for the warm months of the year, so you can still cover up at night without overheating. The Mellanni sheets have an option for every bed size so whether you sleep on a Twin or a California King, you can still have a more comfortable sleeping experience every night. Additionally, the sheets come in four different colors so you can match them to the theme of your bedroom with ease. Make sure to check them out on Amazon to start sleeping cooler and deeper today.

Mellanni 100% Linen Sheets Buy at Amazon $ 200 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more mattress and bedding deals, including Mattress firm coupons, Macy’s coupons,Avocado Mattress coupons, and Walmart coupons.