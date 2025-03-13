Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
This/That
Catch Much Needed ZZZs Faster With These CBN Gummies and Vapes
SWEET DREAMS
Mellow Fellow’s CBN blends make getting beauty sleep easier than ever before.
AD BY Mellow Fellow
Updated
Mar. 13 2025
12:36AM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 13 2025
12:00AM EDT
Mellow Fellow
Scouted Staff
beastscouted
scouted@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Opinion
The Viral ‘Debate’ Video That Proves Most MAGA Voters Are a Lost Cause
Michael Ian Black
Trumpland
RFK Jr.: It Would Be Better if ‘Everybody Got Measles’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Trump Has Harsh Response to Federal Workers Losing Jobs
Erkki Forster
Politics
Fans Outraged Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Christian’ MAGA Makeover
Emell Derra Adolphus
U.S. News
Newsom Roasted Over Statue Erected of Himself
Kenneal Patterson