Member of Denver Nuggets Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An unnamed member of the Denver Nuggets organization tested positive for coronavirus, the NBA team announced on Thursday. In a statement, the team said the member was diagnosed on Thursday. “The person, who was tested after experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on March 16, is currently under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation,” the statement read. “The testing was undertaken following guidance from state public health officials and team physicians.” This comes after four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for the virus earlier this week.