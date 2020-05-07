Member of Trump’s Personal Valet Team Tests Positive for Coronavirus
One of President Trump’s personal valets has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reported Thursday. The individual, whose identity was not disclosed, is a member of the U.S. Navy who is also part of a military unit in the White House and frequently has close contact with Trump and his family. Trump was reportedly distraught after learning that the valet had been infected with the virus and immediately sought testing again by the White House physician. “We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus,” deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley told CNN. “The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health.”