CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Congress’ Doctor Warns of Possible COVID-19 Exposure After Pro-Trump Riots
CAPITOL ILL
Read it at Associated Press
Members of Congress who sheltered-in-place during Wednesday’s pro-Trump riot may have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to a letter from Congress’ attending physician. In the letter, sent to lawmakers on Sunday, Dr. Brian Moynihan wrote that “individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.” While the letter did not mention who that individual was, one congressman who was present at the Capitol on Wednesday—Rep. Jake LaTurner, a newly-elected Republican from Kansas—announced on Thursday he had tested positive for the virus. As CNN reported, several Republicans who sheltered in the Capitol refused to wear masks, even after being offered them by a Democratic colleague.