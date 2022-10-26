Far-Right Militia Members Found Guilty in Michigan Kidnapping Plot
‘CONSPIRATORIAL THINKING’
Three members of a far-right group known as the Wolverine Watchmen have been found guilty for their efforts to aid the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The three men convicted, Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar, were found guilty on charges of providing material support for a terrorist act, gang membership felonies, and felony firearm. Their sentencing date is set for Dec. 15. “This trial is another stark reminder that we must take an honest look at the state of our politics,” Whitmer said in a statement. “Politically motivated plots, threats, and violence are increasingly common against public officials as well as everyday citizens. They are the logical, disturbing extension of radicalization, hatred, and conspiratorial thinking that festers in America, threatening the foundation of our republic.”