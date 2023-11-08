Members of Shania Twain’s Tour Crew Injured After Rollover Crash in Rural Canada
‘INCREDIBLY THANKFUL’
A bus and a truck that were part of Shania Twain’s “Queen of Me” tour were involved in a rollover crash near a rural town in Saskatchewan, Canada on Wednesday, officials said. Dwayne Stone, the fire chief for the Town of Grenfell, told Canadian outlet Global News that first responders had to break the bus’ windows to free 13 people inside. Maverick, the company that manages Twain, confirmed to CTV News that both vehicles were affiliated with a tour, and that several crew members were injured in the incident. “Members of the production crew who require medical attention have been taken to nearby hospitals. We are incredibly thankful to the emergency services teams for their quick response and ongoing support,” Maverick’s statement read. “We ask for patience as we look after our touring family.” It was not immediately clear if Twain herself was aboard either vehicle at the time, nor whether the crash would affect her tour schedule. The 58-year-old was set to perform in Saskatoon on Thursday.