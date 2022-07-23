Meme Creators Descend on Instagram’s NYC HQ, Slamming Guidelines That Create ‘Censorship’
‘WE JUST WANT TO POST’
Mark Zuckerberg is public enemy No. 1 for meme creators who say Meta’s guidelines have unfairly targeted certain content and creators. A group organized what they called the “Anti-Zuck Instarrection” on Saturday, protesting outside of and handcuffing themselves to Instagram’s New York City headquarters. Organizers told BuzzFeed News they feel that current practices threaten creators’ livelihoods. In a list of demands, creators call for a more thorough review process for reporting posts, less bias toward political content, an end to shadowbanning, and making account deletion a last resort. “Why is it so hard for marginalized voices and women to express themselves?” a protestor told BuzzFeed. “We’re not hurting anybody.” A Meta spokesperson said it’s engaging with organizers directly to address concerns.