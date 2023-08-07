Meme-Worthy American Airlines Passenger Is ID’d as a Dallas Exec
THE FRIENDLY SKIES
The woman who instantly became a meme for exclaiming, “That motherfucker back there is not real,” as she stormed off an American Airlines flight last month was identified Monday as Tiffany Gomas, a wealthy marketing executive from Dallas. Citing a criminal complaint, New York Post reported that Gomas had a falling out with the relatives she was traveling with before going on her epic tirade, yelling, “You can sit on this plane and you can fucking die with them or not. I’m not going to.” The ordeal scared flight officials so much that they hauled everyone off the plane and had the plane re-screened. Gomas was denied boarding when she tried to get back on, the complaint says, and she was given a criminal trespass notice that she refused to sign. Gomas, who reportedly lives in a $2 million home in the Dallas’ ritzy Lakewood neighborhood, was never taken into custody. She reportedly declined to comment on the ordeal.