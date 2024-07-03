Memo Sent by Biden Campaign to White House Advisers Says Everything’s Fine!
NOTHING TO SEE HERE
Joe Biden’s campaign attempted to tamp down concerns in the West Wing on Wednesday by blasting out a memo to the president’s top advisers that claimed his disastrous debate did little to hurt his chances at beating Donald Trump, reported POLITICO, who received a copy. That memo reportedly said the Biden campaign’s internal polling showed the president dropped only a half-percentage point after the debate in key battleground states, which are often considered to be Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia. That same polling reportedly showed that Trump improved his vote share by a fifth of a percentage point in the same time period, suggesting Thursday’s debate had no material impact on the presidential race. In reality, however, everything’s changed. Top Democrats have called on Biden to bow out of the race, while Republicans have questioned if the president is mentally fit enough to finish even his current term. The memo appeared to be an attempt to get out ahead of less-friendly polls for Biden, like one from The New York Times that’s rumored to be published Wednesday.