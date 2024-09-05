Memo Shows Trump Team’s Warning to Staff if They Blab
LOOSE LIPS
The Trump campaign sent an email out to its entire staff warning them not to communicate with the press in the next two months before the presidential election in November. The memo, signed by Trump co-campaign chairs Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, was obtained by NBC News, and later posted on X by a reporter for Puck News. “You should not be independently speaking or communicating with any members of the press—on or off the record,” the email warns staff. The memo does not specifically threaten to fire leakers, but it does contain a reference to staffers potentially losing their jobs. “We have done a great job at preventing leaks, and that has been because everyone knows what the policy is and what we expect from everyone. Information is power—and the press doesn’t give a damn if you lose your job because you spoke out of school.” The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast or verify the memo’s authenticity.