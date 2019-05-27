California Highway Patrol arrested more than 740 people for driving under the influence of alcohol just 30 hours into the Memorial Day weekend and have urged drinkers to give up their keys. “Sadly, there have been 741 DUI arrests by CHP in the first 30 hours of the #MemorialDay2019 MEP. There’s no excuse for driving impaired,” California Highway Patrol tweeted. “Stay Put. Call a cab or ride share co. Arrange for a sober driver in advance. Stop putting your life and the lives of innocent people at risk.” Memorial Day weekend is notoriously dangerous on American highways, and 18 people have been killed so far in California alone.