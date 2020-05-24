Memorial Day Crowds at Lake of the Ozarks, and Florida and California Beaches Flout Social Distancing
Packed venues at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri and on the beaches in California and Florida this weekend revealed that many Americans are not listening to health care officials who recommend social distancing to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Videos of a crowded pool in Lake of the Ozarks showed people in direct defiance of a state-wide order to social distance and respect enhanced sanitization.
Images from Daytona Beach over the Memorial Day holiday weekend also showed crowds shoulder-to-shoulder grabbing flying dollar bills that had been thrown from the sunroof of a car. Volusia County Sheriff’s Office helicopter showed video of people around a white car on A1A. “It looks like there are two people out the sunroof throwing money,” the pilot reported. “They’re clearly throwing cash at the crowd.” Police asked the crowds to disperse without incident. Images from California’s Huntington Beach on Sunday also showed masses of people mingling oceanside despite the fact that the death toll in the U.S. is set to top 100,000 on Sunday.