CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Just in Time for Summer, Highest Gas Prices in 7 Years
PAIN AT THE PUMP
Read it at CNBC
Memorial Day weekend will see the highest gas prices in seven years—a full buck more a gallon than during the pandemic lockdown of last year, CNBC reports. The rising cost comes as stir-crazy Americans are gearing up to hit the roads this summer as an alternative to air travel, with half of them saying they won’t be dissuaded by higher prices, CNBC reports. “There’s part of me that feels like the market has a potential to overheat this summer, just because people are stuck here,” said Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy. The average price for a gallon of unleaded is $3.04; last Memorial Day it was under $2.