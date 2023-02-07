Memphis Cop Texted a Photo of Lifeless Tyre Nichols to FIVE People
BEYOND CALLOUS
One of the five Black cops charged with killing Tyre Nichols during a spurious traffic stop took a photo of his lifeless body and sent it to at least five people, an internal investigation found. The revelation was contained in a report that the Memphis Police Department sent to the Tennessee Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission as part of the process for decertifying the five officers. The document, released Tuesday, said that Officer Demetrius Haley admitted to using his personal cell phone to take a photo of a badly beaten, handcuffed Nichols as his body was propped up against a squad car. He then sent it to two fellow cops, a civilian employee of the police department, and a female acquaintance. Shortly after Nichols’ death, a rumor spread online that Nichols was in a relationship with Haley’s ex-girlfriend, and that Haley sent images of Nichols to the woman. Memphis authorities have not addressed the claim, and a local schools official said he spoke to Nichols’ parents and they refuted the rumor.