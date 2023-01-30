Memphis PD Disciplines Sixth Cop Involved in Tyre Nichols’ Beating

Memphis police said Monday they had disciplined a sixth cop in connection to the attempted arrest that led to the death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month.

Preston Hemphill was “relieved of duty” shorty after the Jan. 7 traffic stop, a spokesperson told the Associated Press. Unlike the five Black officers fired in the aftermath of the incident, he is not facing murder charges, ABC 24 reported.

It's unclear what role Hemphill played in the ordeal, but many had called for his firing after horrific body-cam and surveillance footage captured an unidentified white officer push Nichols to the ground and hit him with a taser.

In a second clip, an unidentified officer is heard yelling, “I hope they stomp his ass” after Nichols escapes and ran from the officers who were beating him.

Memphis police have not specified if that officer was Hemphill. Multiple emails and calls to the department were not returned on Monday.