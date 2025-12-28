Memphis Soul Icon Who Co-Wrote ‘Greatest Song Ever’ Dies at 83
Iconic soul singer-songwriter Don Bryant has died at age 83. Bryant’s family announced the news in an Instagram post on his account on Dec. 26. “Don loved sharing his music and songs with all of you and it gave him such great joy to perform and record new music,” the post read. “He was so appreciative of everyone who was part of his musical journey and who supported him along the way.” Bryant was best known for co-writing the 1973 classic, “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” with fellow singer-songwriter Ann Peebles, his wife of more than 50 years, and pastor Bernard “Bernie” Miller. John Lennon once described the Grammy-nominated tune, which peaked at No. 83 on the Billboard charts, as “the greatest song ever.” It has been sampled multiple times, including by Missy Elliot in her 1997 hit “The Rain.” The veteran singer told Rolling Stone in 2020, “Music is one of my greatest loves. When I can concentrate on that, I can take my mind off everything else.” Bryant, who was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2019, will forever be remembered for his significant impact on the “Memphis Soul” music movement.