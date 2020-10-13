Men Accused in Whitmer Plot Also Discussed ‘Taking Out’ Virginia Guv: FBI

The men accused of conspiring to overthrow the government, kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and put her on trial for “treason” also discussed “taking out” another political leader: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, an FBI agent said Tuesday.

During a federal hearing for five of the six men accused of plotting with a militia group to kidnap Whitmer before Election Day, FBI Special Agent Richard Trask said that, during an Ohio meeting in June, the group discussed their outrage at the two Democratic governors’ decisions to lock down their states, and discussed ways they could take matters into their own hands.

“They discussed possible targets, taking a sitting governor, specifically issues with the governor of Michigan and Virginia based on the lockdown orders,” Trask said, adding that the meeting brought together militias from at least four states, apparently to collectively plot.

While Trask didn’t discuss any further details about targeting Northam, his testimony provided new details of the alleged kidnapping plot, including an alleged plan to blow up a bridge to slow down any police response once Whitmer was kidnapped at her vacation home.

The June meeting, the agent said, was just one part of the FBI’s investigation into the six men, who also allegedly discussed a plan to attack the state Capitol building and a police facility.

Tuesday’s hearing will decide if the five Michigan men—Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta—will be released on bond before a trial. A hearing for the sixth man, Barry Croft, will be held in Delaware.

The charges last week came in tandem with state charges against seven other men—linked to the Michigan militia group Wolverine Watchmen—who allegedly helped plan an attack the state Capitol building and wanted to instigate a civil war.

An FBI affidavit stated that, through a militia member-turned-informant, the FBI became aware that Fox and Croft were discussing “the violent overthrow of certain government and law-enforcement components.” During these conversations, they agreed to “take violent action” against state governments that they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution. This included kidnapping Whitmer in retaliation for her “uncontrolled power” grab amid the pandemic, according to the affidavit.

While the original plan was to conduct the operation in the last week of October, investigators allege that Fox believed the kidnapping should occur a week earlier to allow for more time before the 2020 presidential election.

“Snatch and grab, man,” Fox allegedly said in a recorded call from July 2020. “Grab the fuckin’ governor. Just grab the bitch. Because at that point, we do that, dude—it’s over.”

The group allegedly conspired for several months and engaged in tactical training, including several unsuccessful attempts to make bombs, investigators said.

In court on Tuesday, investigators said the men discussed other ways to kidnap Whitmer, including one iteration where the group would use a boat to flee with the governor. They would take the boat into Lake Michigan, before leaving Whitmer in the middle of the Great Lake. An earlier plan to storm the Capitol building and kidnap her was ditched when the group allegedly decided her vacation home was more secluded.

By September, however, the plan began to unravel after the FBI informant introduced an undercover agent into the group, who posed as an explosives expert. The men were arrested last week after the FBI and Michigan State Police raided several homes.