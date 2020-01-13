Men of Color Get Locked Up Ahead of Trials as Dirty Cops Get Slaps on the Wrist

Last February, NYPD Detective Michael Bergmann filed a report accusing Pedro Barbosa of attempting to run him over with a car. In court, Bergmann gave a dramatic recounting, telling a grand jury that Barbosa had “locked eyes” with him before speeding forward so fast that the car had “left skid marks,” and that he’d injured his elbow diving away from it.

Security footage later proved that Bergmann had fabricated the whole story, and he eventually pleaded guilty to perjury, making a false statement and official misconduct. Last week—despite unequivocal proof that the then-cop had tried to send an innocent man to prison for more than 10 years—Brooklyn Supreme Court judge Danny Chun dismissed prosecutors’ request for a one-year sentence and instead gave Bergmann a single day in jail, already served, and four years probation. All in all, the case is a sadly typical example of police lies and abuse, and how the criminal justice system is actively complicit in both.

Bergmann’s crime is one so common that it even has a punny name, “testilying.” Secret lists of cops considered too unreliable to serve as trial witnesses were released by District Attorneys’ offices in the Bronx, Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn last last year. Seven of the listed Brooklyn officers had collectively been sued more than 40 times, resulting in settlements that cost the city an estimated $1.6 million. (Bergmann, who did not appear on that list, nonetheless was a defendant in a 2015 police misconduct lawsuit settled by the city for $175,000.) Nearly all these named—a fraction of the unknowable number of cops who lie on the job—are still employed by the NYPD, despite prosecutors and judges considering them untrustworthy. On Friday, Manhattan Civil Court Judge W. Franc Perry ruled that city prosecutors aren’t required to provide the names of blacklisted cops in response to Freedom of Information Act requests.