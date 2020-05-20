California Pastor Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Live Streaming Mother’s Day Service
A California pastor who held a live-streaming church service on Mother’s Day has tested positive for the coronavirus after two other cases were linked to the event. The Mendocino Public Health Department confirmed that the pastor, who is in hospital, the female singer, and the filmmaker all tested positive for the virus after their involvement in the virtual service at the Assembly of God church in Redwood Valley. The church posted the video on its Facebook page but has since deleted it. “If individuals have recently visited the Assembly of God church in Redwood Valley, or have come in contact with individuals involved in the live stream service production on Mother’s Day, we encourage you and your close contacts to get tested for COVID-19,” said Mendocino County’s health officer said in a statement.