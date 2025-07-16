Menendez Brother Congratulates Cooper Koch on Emmy Nomination

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Actress Reveals Cancer Diagnosis as Reason for Bejeweled Face
DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.16.25 12:48PM EDT 
Actress Carrie Preston opens up about reason why she is sporting a bejeweled face on the Busy This Week podcast.
Actress Carrie Preston opens up about reason why she is sporting a bejeweled face on the Busy This Week podcast. Screenshot: Busy This Week/YouTube

Actress Carrie Preston’s face was adorned with a strip of sparkling gems when she showed up for her interview on Busy Philipps’ Busy This Week podcast. There to promote the season 2 finale of her hit CBS show Elsbeth, Preston told Phillips that the jewels were there to cover up a mole she removed that tested positive for basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. “I was shocked and a little ashamed,” Preston said about the ordeal. “I thought, ‘What did I do wrong?’” But Preston said her co-stars in the show this season, including actresses Mary Louise Parker, Retta and Alyssa Milano, took action with support. “Parker was like, ‘My friend just did that. Let me get on the phone.’ Within 5 minutes, I was talking to a doctor’s office,” Preston said. “I had an appointment for the following week.” Preston said she was left with a small blemish under her cheek after surgery to remove the mole. “Right now I have a scar that’s healing under here. So, I have to wear these silicone scar strips,” she explained. “So, I was like, ‘if I’m going to wear something on my face, I’m going to make it fashion.’ I’m basically just wearing what the kids wear to raves on my face.”

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Expectant Mother Flamed After Choosing Bizarre Baby Name
GOOD LUCK BABE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.16.25 1:31PM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 1:26PM EDT 
Baby booties on a clothesline.
Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Along with the many other hazards of parenting, there comes the challenge of finding a name that is both original and rolls off the tongue. Well-meaning parents have been known to make mistakes and set their child up for a lifetime of ridicule, as Johnny Cash crooned about in his song “A Boy Named Sue.” Celebrities have been known to get particularly creative (X æ a-xii Musk, Apple Martin, Prince Michael II “Blanket” Jackson, etc.). But what if you met someone named after petroleum jelly? A post went viral on Reddit when a user shared a screenshot of a conversation with their pregnant cousin, who finally settled on a baby name. The top contender, “Serena,” was ultimately displaced by “Vaselinea” because it sounded more “elegant.” Users expressed concern that the child will be a victim of bullying. “High school is gonna be real rough lol,” one commenter replied. Luckily, many have shown their mettle despite being poorly named. Ima Hogg was one of the most respected women in Texas in the 20th century. At least young Vaselinea will know how to seal open wounds if she gets into any scrapes with schoolyard bullies.

one of my older cousins sent this to me…im sorry but Vaselinea??
byu/__misaki__ intragedeigh
Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score Up to 70% Off Premium Sex Toys During Lovehoney’s Hot Summer Sale
HOT IN HERE
Scouted Staff
Published 07.14.25 4:51PM EDT 
Lovehoney Black Friday in July Sex Toy Sale
Lovehoney.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From self-love to shared pleasure, sex toys are a ticket to spicing things up in the bedroom. Lovehoney—an award-winning sex positive brand and retailer—is in the middle of its ‘Black Friday in July’ sale, with huge discounts on sex toys, lingerie, and accessories. You can save up to 70 percent on everything from high-quality vibrators and wands to lingerie and sex accessories across the Lovehoney site.

Not sure where to start? One of our favorites is the Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator, which recreates the sensations of oral sex by warming up and delivering rhythmic pulses and vibrations to the head of the penis. Its powerful motor features six patterns and three intensity levels, giving you full control over your pleasure.

Lovehoney Hot Shot Male Masturbator
See At Lovehoney

Looking to spice up partner play? Look no further than the Up All Night Couple’s Sex Toy Kit. This kit includes a variety of toys for penial and clitoral stimulation: a wand and G-spot vibrator, a bullet that fits the textured cock ring, plus a butt plug and stroker to keep things extra exciting. The toys are beginner-friendly and target a number of different sweet spots—ideal for couples ready to explore new kinds of pleasure together.

Up All Night Couple's Sex Toy Kit
See At Lovehoney

Still not sure what to shop for during the sale? While Lovehoney offers a wide variety of toys for beginners and connoisseurs alike, it can be challenging to find what you’re looking for with so many stellar (and discounted) options. Fortunately, Lovehoney offers a comprehensive guide with expert advice to help you find the toy (or two!) of your dreams.

From vibrator explainers to male sex toy guides, Lovehoney’s advice section will help guide you to your perfect fit. Take advantage of the summer sale before it ends.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
‘Harry Potter’ Star Banned From Driving on Same Day as Her Castmate
TWELVE POINTS TO GRYFFINDOR
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 07.16.25 10:30AM EDT 
Undated file photos of Emma Watson (left) and Zoe Wanamaker who have been banned from driving for High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, drove her blue Audi at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford, on the evening of July 31 last year and Wanamaker, who starred in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone in 2001 as teacher Madam Hooch, was caught speeding on August 7, 2024, on the M4 in Newbury, Berkshire. Issue date: Wednesday July 16, 2025. (Photo by PA/PA Images via Getty Images)
Undated file photos of Emma Watson (left) and Zoe Wanamaker who have been banned from driving for High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, drove her blue Audi at 38mph in a 30mph zone in Oxford, on the evening of July 31 last year and Wanamaker, who starred in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone in 2001 as teacher Madam Hooch, was caught speeding on August 7, 2024, on the M4 in Newbury, Berkshire. Issue date: Wednesday July 16, 2025. (Photo by PA/PA Images via Getty Images) PA - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Both Emma Watson and her former Harry Potter co-star Zoe Wanamaker have been banned from driving for six months after they were both caught speeding in separate incidents last year. Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the hit franchise, was ordered to pay £1,044 ($1,400) after driving her blue Audi 38mph in a 30mph zone in July 2024 whilst already having nine points on her license. The actress did not attend the five-minute hearing at High Wycombe Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, which was followed by another speeding ban issued to 76-year-old Wanamaker, who played Hogwarts teacher Madam Hooch in the Harry Potter films. The actress was also caught speeding in London in August last year whilst similarly having nine points on her license, and was issued a similar fine and another six month ban.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
NFL Star Dies With Family Donating His Brain to CTE Research
A TRUE CHAMPION
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 11:28AM EDT 
Roger Shoals with NFL teammates.
Ira Gay Sealy/Denver Post via Getty Images

Former NFL champion Roger Shoals died at age 86 due to complications from pneumonia. His obituary reported that he “passed away peacefully surrounded by family.” The Cleveland Browns drafted Shoals in the 16th round of the NFL Draft in 1961, and the Baltimore native went on to play nine seasons in the league. Shoals helped lead the Browns to the NFL championship in 1964, starting at left tackle. During that championship run with the Browns, he blocked for future Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, who broke the single-season rushing record with 1,863 yards. The game took a toll on Shoals’ health, however, with the lineman suffering long-term back and shoulder pain. Shoals’ family has decided to donate his brain to Boston University’s research center on chronic traumatic encephalopathy—the degenerative brain condition that researchers have documented in the brains of over 300 former pro football players. CTE can only be confirmed after death, but Shoals was part of a 2013 lawsuit against the NFL that resulted in a $765 million settlement with hundreds of former players who suffered head trauma while playing. His family requested that donations to the BU CTE Center be made in Shoals’ memory.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Lululemon’s Summer Scores Event Is the Motivation I Needed to Get Back to the Gym
SUMMER SALE
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 07.15.25 2:01PM EDT 
Lululemon Summer Scores Sale
Lululemon.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Brace your wallets, folks, because Lululemon’s ‘Summer Scores’ shopping event is officially live with tons of bestselling leggings, tees, and accessories marked down up to 40 percent off. Right now, you can score tons of steeply discounted activewear pieces for both men and women, ranging from celebrity-approved Align pants (Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez are fans) to the brand’s beloved Swiftly Tech Tank Top. In the men’s section, you’ll find the Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0 and the classic ABC jogger pants.

Shop Women’s Summer Scores
Shop At Lululemon

Shop Men’s Summer Scores
Shop At Lululemon

The current Summer Scores event prices are now slashed anywhere from 20 to 40 percent off, so you can bet stock is already selling out fast. For this reason, we really do suggest adding everything you’re eyeing to your cart sooner rather than later. The mid-season Lululemon event ends soon, so if you want to get the items on your list (and in your size), run, don’t walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Dax Shepard Posts Nude Picture of Wife Kristen Bell to Celebrate Her Emmy Nomination
🔔🍑‼️
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 07.16.25 6:55AM EDT 
Published 07.16.25 6:34AM EDT 
In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting an image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks.
Dax Shepard/Instagram

Dax Shepard has posted a peculiar nude snap of his wife Kristen Bell to celebrate her Emmy nomination. Bell, 44, was nominated in the category of Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Joanne in Nobody Wants This. In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting a lightly censored image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks. “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s,” the actor turned podcaster‘s caption read. “This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!” Gwyneth Paltrow responded to the eye-popping post, writing: “Oh my God, Dax.” Actress Nina Dobrev added: “Hahahaha yesssss go girl ! 🍑 suns out buns out for that Emmy!!!" Bell reposted the image to her Instagram Stories. Shepard met the actress at a dinner party back in 2007, and they got engaged three years later. They tied the knot in late 2013. The pair have two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9.

In his congratulatory Instagram post, Shepard, 50, celebrated the nod by posting an image of Bell in a downward dog yoga pose, wearing only knee-high socks.
Dax Shepard posted this photo on his Instagram account along with a congratulatory message for his wife, Kristen Bell. Dax Shepard/Instagram
Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Taylor Swift’s Dad, 73, Undergoes Major Heart Surgery
ON THE MEND
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.16.25 6:09AM EDT 
Taylor Swift and her father, Scott Swift, watch the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s father underwent a complicated quintuple bypass surgery on his heart after a doctor noticed something during a routine checkup, according to TMZ. Scott Swift, 73, is recovering well after the procedure, “over a month ago.” A rep for the singer told TMZ that a heart attack was not the reason for the operation. The outlet also reports that Scott’s wife, Andrea, their pop star daughter, and their other child, Austin, stayed by his side at the hospital during the procedure. During a quintuple bypass, doctors create new routes for blood to flow around blocked or narrowed arteries to the heart. Generally, patients are kept in the hospital for up to 10 days post-op, and the recovery period at home can last for as much as 12 weeks. TMZ reported that Scott Swift had the surgery over a month ago. In 2015, Taylor Swift announced on Tumblr that her mother, Andrea, had been diagnosed with cancer. In 2019, the cancer returned, and Andrea was diagnosed with a brain tumor amid treatment. The family has sought to keep details of Andrea’s health private, but the 67-year-old appears to be doing well—joining her daughter at multiple high-profile events, including the Super Bowl in January.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7

Menendez Brother Congratulates Cooper Koch on Emmy Nomination

SINCEREST FORM OF FLATTERY
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 1:21PM EDT 
Cooper Koch at Netflix's "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" Premiere on September 16, 2024
Actor Cooper Koch was nominated received his first Emmy nomination for his portrayal of Erik Menendez in a TV series. Charley Gallay/Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Actor Cooper Koch received his first Emmy nomination on Tuesday for his portrayal of Erik Menendez in the Ryan Murphy series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Yet according to the 29-year-old actor, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor, the moment was made that much sweeter when he received a call from Lyle Menendez himself to congratulate him. Koch told Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast that Lyle left a “very, very sweet” in a call from the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, where he was transferred in 2018 to be Erik. Both brothers have behind bars for 35 years after there were convicted of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty, in 1989. Originally sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole, a judge resentenced the brothers to 50 years in prison on May 13. The brothers will face a parole board in August. The semi-biographical Monsters series has received a total of 11 nominations, including nominations for actors Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny. “I could not have done it without any of them,” Koch told The Hollywood Reporter. “I owe all of my work and the scenes and everything that came out to them.”

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Top Jill Biden Aide Takes the Fifth Fueling GOP Cover-Up Allegations
PRESIDENTIAL PROBE
Sarah Ewall-Wice 

Political Reporter

Published 07.16.25 1:02PM EDT 
Senior advisor Anthony Bernal, pictured with First Lady Jill Biden on June 7, 2024, plead the Fifth Amendment on Wednesday in the GOP Biden cover-up investigation.
Senior advisor Anthony Bernal, pictured with First Lady Jill Biden on June 7, 2024, plead the Fifth Amendment on Wednesday in the GOP Biden cover-up investigation. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former first lady Jill Biden’s top aide Anthony Bernal refused to answer questions in the Republican probe into former President Joe Biden’s health. He is the second top Biden official to take the Fifth Amendment protecting him from self-incrimination after former White House physician Kevin O’Connor also took the Fifth when he appeared to testify under a subpoena last week. Bernal is one of multiple Biden officials called in to give their testimony behind closed doors as Republicans on the House Oversight Committee investigate Biden’s mental acuity while in office. They’ve accused members of the Biden administration of a cover-up. “It’s no surprise that Anthony Bernal is pleading the Fifth Amendment to shield himself from criminal liability,“ posted committee Chair James Comer on X. ”During his deposition today, Mr. Bernal pleaded the Fifth when asked if any unelected official or family members executed the duties of the President and if Joe Biden ever instructed him to lie about his health.” Biden has fiercely denied the allegations of a cover-up or that anyone was making decisions for him behind closed doors while he was president. In a statement to the committee obtained by Daily Beast, Bernal’s lawyer Jonathan Su said any suggestion that taking the Fifth is “evidence of wrongdoing would be highly irresponsible and flatly wrong.” Other former staffers called for questioning by House Republicans include his former White House chief of staff Jeff Zients and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing About
CHEERS
Davon Singh
Published 06.27.25 5:53PM EDT 
A bar top with three cans of Cycling Frog seltzer and a mug with a orange-colored drink.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.

Cycling Frog THC Drinks
See At Cycling Frog

Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Astronomers Witness Birth of a Solar System for the First Time
OUT OF THIS WORLD
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.16.25 12:57PM EDT 
Recent observations of baby star HOPS-315 could help uncover the mystery surrounding our own solar system.
Recent observations of baby star HOPS-315 could help uncover the mystery surrounding our own solar system. ALMA(ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/M. McClure et al.

Astronomers have gotten one step closer to discovering how our solar system was created. An international research team revealed in a study Wednesday that they have captured a photo of the early stages of planets being formed around an infant star, protostar HOPS-315, for the first time ever. This could offer a glimpse into “time zero” of our solar system, when planets began to form around the sun. Purdue University professor and co-author of the study, Merel van ‘t Hoff, said that “we’re seeing a system that looks like what our Solar System looked like when it was just beginning to form.” “This system is one of the best that we know to actually probe some of the processes that happened in our Solar System,” she said. Observations gathered from both the James Webb Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array telescope in Chile helped uncover the birth of this planetary system located in the Orion constellation, around 1,300 light-years away. Fred Ciesla, a planetary scientist at the University of Chicago who peer-reviewed the study, said that the planetary system was like “a unicorn.” “It’s oriented so we can actually see it. That makes it very special, and I expect we still have a lot to learn from it,” he said.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Get Access to Our Most Obsessable Newsletter By Becoming a Subscriber Today
STAY IN THE LOOP
The Daily Beast
Published 07.16.25 11:52AM EDT 
An Edison light bulb with the words The Daily Beast's Obsessed inside of it. On the left of the light bulb is a light pink hue. On the right of the light bulb is a light blue hue.
The Daily Beast/Getty

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed’s newsletter, penned by our resident entertainment guru Kevin Fallon, is a once-a-week love letter to the weirdest, wildest, and WTF-est moments in pop culture. Come for Kevin’s must-sees and hard-skips; stay–and return each week–for his sharp commentary on everything shaping the pop-culture zeitgeist.

Like any good movie, there’s a plot twist: the Obsessed newsletter is only available to active Daily Beast subscribers. With summer film festivals and fall TV show debuts, you really should join now. Click here to subscribe to the Daily Beast today and gain immediate access to the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now