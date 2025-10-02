Menendez Brother Undergoes Surgery After Parole Denied
Erik Menendez, 54, was transported to a medical facility outside of the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego to undergo surgery for kidney stones. Menendez and older brother Lyle were sentenced to life without parole in 1996 for killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Erik’s wife, Tammi, replied to a comment on TikTok asking how her husband was doing by saying, “He just had another surgery but is recovering. He is doing okay.” Erik is back at the San Diego correctional facility recovering from his procedure. TMZ reported, Erik was previously hospitalized in July for his persistent issue with kidney stones. After his first reported visit, Mark Geragos, Menendez’s attorney, asked Governor Gavin Newsom to release Menendez before his parole hearing due to his illness. Both Erik and his brother Lyle were denied parole at their respective hearings.