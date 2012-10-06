Meningitis Spreads to Eighth State

CHEAT SHEET
A meningitis infection sickened its 52nd victim and claimed another life Saturday, bringing the death toll for the outbreak to seven. The disease spread to Minnesota, where two women are reported to be suffering from the virus. The disease has been traced to infected steroid injections used for back pain prepared at New England Compounding Center, which has since suspended operations. The vials were sent to 76 facilities in 23 states, and it’s unknown how many patients could still be at risk.