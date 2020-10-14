Clean Up Nice With Up to 40% Off Panasonic Men’s Grooming Products

- Shave 40% off Panasonic’s Men’s grooming products
- Whatever area you’re looking to manscape, Panasonic has you covered with an array of electric razors, trimmers, and grooming products
Just because we’ve been spending more time inside, doesn’t mean you can stop taking care of yourself. In fact, it might mean you have to do it even more than usual — my girlfriend has been giving me haircuts. Upgrade your beard trimmer, clean your nose hairs, do what you need to do because we can all still see you over Zoom.
Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor
Down From $200
Panasonic Men’s Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer
Down From $40
Panasonic Electric Body Groomer
Down From $70
Panasonic Spa Quality Facial Steamer
Down From $100
