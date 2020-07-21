‘Men’s Rights’ Lawyer’s Screeds Raged Against Judge He Later Allegedly Targeted

In a screed against cancer doctors, “men’s rights” attorney Roy Den Hollander saved some venom for a particular woman judge.

“All of this was a nice stressful addition since it occurred in the middle of preparing for oral argument in a federal case before a lazy and incompetent Latina judge appointed by Obama,” he wrote.

Den Hollander did not name the judge, but he might as well have, for he says the proceedings were held on Dec. 4, 2018. That is the date that he had a 90-minute hearing in Newark federal court before Judge Esther Salas.