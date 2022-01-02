Mentally Ill Sperm Donor Sparks Debate on Disclosure
SECRET HISTORY
After a family in New York lost their son to an opioid addiction, they started questioning the medical history of the sperm donor they used to conceive their son. When they learned that the donor had schizophrenia—which runs in families—and was an opioid addict, they petitioned Congressman Patrick Gallivan, who has introduced groundbreaking legislation that could forever change the policies surrounding sperm donation, according to The Wall Street Journal. Currently, loose guidelines for donors—who often sell their sperm for fast cash—make it difficult to verify whether they are being truthful about their personal histories. If the legislation passes, reproductive tissue banks would be compelled by law to verify the health history–including mental health issues–of sperm, egg, and embryo donors.