Supermarket Shoppers Use Pineapples to Cruise for Hot Dates in Spain
IF YOU LIKE PIÑA COLADAS
Spanish grocery chain Mercadona has reportedly been swamped with customers carrying pineapples in their shopping carts as a part of a new dating trend in the country, according to the BBC. Echoing the famous swinger cipher of the upside down pineapple, a new trend in Spain called “Pineapple-Gate” sees Spaniards trolling the aisles of grocery stores carrying an upside down pineapple in search of love. “The time to hook up in Mercadona is 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” TikToker Vivy Lin said of the trend. Within the hour window, Spaniards can be spotted in the wine aisle, where others have gathered with their pineapples. The trend has even caught the attention of the supermarket chain, with its TikTok account writing, “The pineapple on the shelf of Mercadona waiting for you to get a date.” In Bilbao, police were called to a Mercadona due to disorder caused by the trend, although they did not intervene.