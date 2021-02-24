D.C. Mayor’s Sister, Mercia Bowser, Dies From COVID-19

CHEAT SHEET
Mercia Bowser, the sister of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, died of complications related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the mayor’s office said in a statement. She was 64. “Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” Bowser said in the statement. “We thank you for your kindness and will share how our family will honor Mercia, my only sister and oldest sibling, and her beautiful spirit in the coming days.” More than 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.