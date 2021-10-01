Merck Says Its New Pill Slashes Risk of Death in Half for COVID Patients
GAME-CHANGER?
An antiviral pill developed by Merck has been shown to slash the risk of death and hospitalization in COVID-19 patients by half, the U.S. drug maker said. The finding, announced by Merck on Friday, is a potential game-changer in the pandemic. All existing COVID-19 therapies authorized in the U.S. require an IV or injection; so, if approved, the pill would become the first oral treatment proven to treat the virus. Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said a study, which has not been peer-reviewed, showed that patients who took molnupiravir within five days of their first symptoms had half the rate of hospitalization and death as patients who took a placebo. Wendy Holman, CEO of Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, said: “We are very encouraged by the results from the interim analysis and hope molnupiravir, if authorized for use, can make a profound impact in controlling the pandemic.” Merck said it will seek FDA emergency use authorization for molnupiravir “as soon as possible.”