NHL Exec’s Kid Charged After Shoving Woman’s Wheelchair Down Stairs
ACTIONS, MEET CONSEQUENCES
Pennsylvania police on Monday filed charges against two college athletes, including the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, after they were caught on video pushing a woman’s unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase. Carson Briere, a 23-year-old Mercyhurst University hockey player, and Patrick Carrozzi of the school’s lacrosse team were both hit with misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct. The pair are scheduled to appear in court in April. The incident occurred earlier this month at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery in Erie, according to a GoFundMe to raise money for to purchase a new chair for the woman, Sydney Benes. Briere apologized in a statement through the Flyers issued last week. “There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment,” he said in part.